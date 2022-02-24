Suspect on house arrest booked in sexual assault of teen in Las Vegas

A 14-year-old Las Vegas boy was sexually assaulted this morning by a registered sex offender on house arrest while walking to school in the northeast valley, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Tonopah Avenue near Lamb Boulevard at 6:20 a.m. and detectives with the sex crimes section soon after began conducting an investigation, Lt. Jason Johansson said. Police identified Willie Collins, 42, as the suspect and arrested him at his home, about a quarter mile from the alleged assault.

While the victim was walking in the area, Collins approached him and insinuated that he had a gun and would kill the victim if he did not comply with his orders, Johansson said. Collins then directed the victim into a back alley on the north side of Tonopah and into a dumpster enclosure where Collins began sexually assaulting the victim.

During the alleged assault, the victim began to fight with Collins and eventually fled to a nearby witness' house also on Tonopah, Johansen said.

While canvassing the area for surveillance footage, police recovered video depicting Collins without pants and with an ankle monitor consistent with someone under house arrest from the Clark County Detention Center. Police were then able to track Collins' ankle monitor to the area of the alleged assault at the time it occurred, Johansen said.

Police contacted Collins at his residence, where he was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m., Johansen said. He was booked into the detention center on counts of sexual assault with a victim under 16, battery with the intent to commit a sexual assault and kidnapping, police said.

The victim — whom police did not identify — sustained "quite a bit" of injuries both physical and emotional, Johansen said. An update on his condition was not given.

The matter remains under investigation, Johansen said, but added that Collins was on house arrest out of North Las Vegas due to a robbery with a deadly weapon charge and was a registered sex offender for open and gross lewdness.