Vegas police looking for man who tried to lure child into vehicle

Metro Police is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to lure a child in the east valley yesterday.

An unidentified victim was walking near Del Mar Avenue and Burnham Avenue, near Karen and Eastern avenues, when she was approached by the suspect in a vehicle, police said in a release.

The suspect asked her if she would like to enter his vehicle, and an adult relative of the victim who was waiting to pick her up, saw what happened and confronted the suspect before he drove off, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 50s, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt and driving a light green Toyota Prius.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police at 702-828-8369. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.