With Trump, DeSantis on hand, CPAC promises more political drama

The Woodstock of conservative politics is back in Orlando, Fla., today through Sunday.

Last year’s CPAC in the City Beautiful featured a golden Donald Trump statue, squabbles over mask rules, denials of a Nazi-influenced stage design, and a rival white nationalist event down the road, all capped off with Trump’s first hints that he might run again for president.

Today, the Conservative Political Action Conference returns for four more days of drama, including scheduled appearances from Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, conservative media figures such as Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck, and celebrities including actor Kevin Sorbo and sportscaster Michele Tafoya.

But a new piece from Tommy Zegan, the artist behind last year’s Trump statue, won’t be there this year.

“Super Trump,” his larger-than-life-size figure of a golden Trump in a caped superhero outfit, complete with a giant “T” on his chest, was held up in customs, Zegan said.

This year’s event comes amid reports of a rift between the event’s two headliners, Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, over their shared 2024 ambitions and COVID-19 vaccines.

“This DeSantis-Trump thing is real,” said David Jolly, a former Republican congressman from St. Petersburg, Fla., who’s now an independent Trump critic and TV commentator. “A lot of people describe DeSantis as the guy who could win the nomination if Trump doesn’t run. I’ve started reframing this lately. This is DeSantis’ party now. And the only person that can stop Ron DeSantis is Donald Trump.”

According to a schedule released Monday, DeSantis will be speaking today, while Trump will give a Saturday night address.

Trump vs. DeSantis

The pandemic led CPAC to shift to Orlando from Maryland last year to get around COVID restrictions issued by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

DeSantis eagerly welcomed conservatives to Florida, calling the state an “oasis of freedom.” Since his initial stay-at-home order in April 2020, and a continued shutdown of bars later that summer, the governor had made opposition to COVID restrictions a key part of his agenda.

One year later, though, things are more complicated.

Trump and DeSantis are reportedly at odds over DeSantis’ unwillingness to say he’d step aside to allow Trump to run unopposed for the 2024 nomination. Trump acolyte Roger Stone has repeatedly threatened to run a third-party bid for governor against DeSantis unless he makes it clear he wouldn’t challenge Trump for the nomination.

The biggest divide is over COVID vaccines. Trump has repeatedly praised the vaccines of late and revealed he had received a booster shot, to the point of getting booed at appearances in Orlando and elsewhere. DeSantis has increasingly surrounded himself with vaccine skeptics such as Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

After DeSantis refused to say whether he received a COVID booster shot in January, Trump called politicians who wouldn’t answer such a question “gutless.” DeSantis later told a conservative podcast his biggest regret was not pushing back against Trump over shutdowns in early 2020.

It may be having an effect. A CNN poll released this month showed just 50% of Republican and GOP-leaning independent voters wanted Trump to run again. Of those opposed to Trump, DeSantis was the choice given by 21%, the highest of any named alternative, although 60% just wanted “someone other than Trump.”

Last year, the straw poll results of CPAC attendees were announced shortly before Trump’s appearance closing CPAC.

It showed just 68% wanted Trump to run again in 2024, a smaller number than expected considering his 97% job approval among participants. The other 32% either said he shouldn’t run or had no opinion.

Trump was the clear favorite over all other GOP candidates, with 55%, while DeSantis came in a distant second at 21%. But in a separate straw poll with Trump out of the mix, DeSantis was first with 43%, more than 30 points ahead of any other hopeful.

The results this year will be highly watched.

“The longer Trump has been out of office, and the longer DeSantis has been more in the conservative limelight, perhaps you start to see some attendees beginning to think, ‘Trump was great for the past, but DeSantis might be the future,’ ” said Aubrey Jewett, a professor of political science at the University of Central Florida. “He’s younger, he’s in office right now. It will be interesting to see. It will be an early sign of the strength of both.”

Jolly said many more conservatives might be ready to move on already.

“We very well could soon be where DeSantis and Trump hold equal weight within this party,” Jolly said. “Republican leaders across the country would prefer DeSantis over Trump as the nominee in ’24. They just can’t come out and say it, because the backlash is too strong right now. But the party wants to move past Trump, and DeSantis is the perfect off-ramp. And he’s disciplined enough to see that and just bide his time until it happens.”

Masks and vaccines

Last year, CPAC organizers were booed and met with chants of “Freedom!” when they asked the crowd to comply with county and hotel rules that required masks because of the raging pandemic.

Hyatt Hotels later said attendees showed “disrespect” to employees who asked them to follow company policy and the Orange County ordinances.

This year, there are no COVID restrictions after DeSantis signed a law stripping local officials of that power. And the event has moved up the road from the Hyatt to the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, where the company policy is that masks are “highly encouraged” indoors but not required, according to its website.

It’s unclear how many of the attendees would actually be vaccinated, as vaccine skepticism and outright anti-vax sentiment have become a key marker in much of the conservative world.

“There are certainly some anti-vaxxers in that movement,” Jewett said. “But I think many of the attendees will have been vaccinated, even if they don’t all say it.”

Nazi symbol on stage?

Mask policy enforcement wasn’t the only issue between Hyatt and CPAC.

The hotel chain criticized CPAC over the main stage’s resemblance to an Odal rune, a symbol used on some Nazi uniforms and used by white nationalist groups at the Charlottesville, Va., protest in 2017. CPAC denied the claim and said it had worked closely with Hyatt to design the stage.

The charge of white nationalism was one CPAC wanted to avoid. White nationalist Nick Fuentes was kicked out of CPAC last year when he tried to promote his own separate event a few blocks away at the Hilton Orlando.

Fuentes, who was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 House Committee last month, said his own AFPAC, or America First Political Action Conference, wouldn’t have “homosexuals” speaking on stage. He warned attendees at AFPAC, which included GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, about America losing its “white demographic core.”

Fuentes is again scheduling his own conference in Orlando to coincide with CPAC, according to the Daily Dot, joining up with the far-right social media platform Gab to promote it.

Just like last year, no details were given in advance of where in Orlando it will be held.

Hilton Hotels declined comment last year when asked about its hosting Fuentes’ event and whether it would host it again. A spokesperson for Hilton again declined to comment about this year’s AFPAC.

So after all that in 2021, what drama might CPAC 2022 bring?

“We’ll see the bizarre and the crazy,” Jolly said. “And honestly, this is a conference that now embraces the bizarre and the crazy.”

Steven Lemongello is a columnist for the Orlando Sentinel.