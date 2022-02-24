Woman missing after flying to Las Vegas for pageant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who flew to Las Vegas for a pageant has not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks, and police have launched an investigation into her disappearance.

Lejourney Farrow, 21, of Greensboro was supposed to be in Las Vegas on Feb. 10, and then travel to New York for Fashion Week on Feb. 15, said her brother, Randy Farrow, in a post on his Facebook page. He said his sister was to return to her home on Feb. 17.

Randy Farrow said police confirmed to him that his sister reached the airport in Las Vegas, but she hasn't been seen since.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority didn't respond on Wednesday to an email request on what pageant may have been scheduled for the city around the time Lejourney Farrow disappeared. Randy Farrow said his sister never told him the specific pageant she was to be involved in.

Investigators in Greensboro and Las Vegas have been assigned to Farrow’s case. A news release from Greensboro police said Farrow's name has been entered into a national database as a missing person.