Metro: Man killed in downtown Las Vegas shooting

Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting early this morning in downtown Las Vegas, officials said in a news release.

Police at about 12:28 a.m. were called to Ogden Avenue and 13th Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Homicide detectives learned the victim was in a verbal argument with a man and a woman. The male suspect took out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

Both suspects left before police arrived, officials said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the victim and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Metro is looking for more information. Contact the department at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]