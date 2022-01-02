Live coverage: Raiders one win away from playoffs after upsetting Colts Hunter Renfrow sets up game-winning field goal for Daniel Carlson in Indianapolis

Make it three victories in a row. One to go.

The Raiders are a win against the Chargers away from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after upsetting the Colts 23-20 Sunday morning in Indianapolis. Daniel Carlson kicked a game-winning, 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Las Vegas the win.

The field goal was set up by a lunging 24-yard reception by Hunter Renfrow on a third-down play from the 48-yard line with 54 seconds remaining. Renfrow initially appeared to score a touchdown after getting up without being noticeably touched to sprint to the end zone.

But replay revealed that cornerback Kenny Moore, whom Renfrow got behind on the play, slid his fingers on the receiver’s cleats to force an overturned, down-by-contract ruling. Las Vegas then ran out the clock before trotting out Carlson, who didn’t connect with the game-winner cleanly as a line-drive kick drifted to the left but still through the uprights.

Carlson made three field goals on the day in a game where the Raiders led most of the time to improve to 9-7 and clinch their best record in five years. Las Vegas scored on its opening drive after heavily featuring Josh Jacobs, who plunged in from two yards to put the team up 7-0.

Jacobs was hampered by a rib injury from there, though. He stayed in the game but the Raiders went to a pass-heavier approach that had its ups and downs.

Derek Carr threw a pair of interceptions that helped the Colts hang around. The home team eventually took the lead early in the third quarter when quarterback Carson Wentz heaved an ill-advised pass towards the end zone and T.Y. Hilton came down with the ball after a deflection for a 45-yard score.

The Raiders didn’t answer until the fourth quarter, as they followed two unproductive drives with a touchdown when Carr found Hunter Renfrow in the end zone for an 11-yard score on a 4th-and-2 play. That put them up 20-17, but the Colts used NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor — who had 20 carries for 108 yards — to set up a 41-yard field goal from Michael Badgley to tie the game.

Carr and Renfrow were up to the challenge of a two-minute, game-winning drive from there. Carr finished with 255 yards and a touchdown on 24-for-31 passing, while Renfrow was his second favorite target overall with seven catches for 76 yards.

It was a breakout game for Zay Jones, who set up Renfrow’s touchdown with a 45-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. Jones consistently found the type of separation he had struggled to create the rest of the season, logging 120 receiving yards on eight catches.

Las Vegas’ defensive line may have given up its yards to Taylor, but it was fantastic in pressuring Wentz and forcing him into quick decisions all day.

The victory was the Raiders’ biggest of the season and sets up an opportunity for them to top it next week.

The Raiders have two minutes to break a tie and set up a win-and-in scenario as it pertains to the playoffs next week against the Chargers.

Colts kicker Michael Badgley just tied the game at 20-20 with his second field goal of the afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, a 41-yarder. The Raiders appeared to have a stop earlier in the drive that would have forced a Colts punt, but cornerback Nate Hobbs was called for a controversial pass-interference penalty.

Led by a strong pass rush from the defensive line, Las Vegas recovered to hold Indianapolis to the field goal. Now the offense must win the game for the Raiders.

Raiders retake lead in fourth quarter

The Raiders aren’t done yet. Their offense sprung to life after being lethargic for most of the game, and Las Vegas leads Indianapolis 20-17 with 11:18 to play.

On a fourth-and-2 play from the 11-yard line, Derek Carr hit Hunter Renfrow in the end zone for the Raiders’ first touchdown since their opening drive. The score capped a six-play, 62-yard drive to give Las Vegas the lead.

Zay Jones made the biggest play as he hauled in a 42-yard catch from Carr to get into the end zone. Jones has seven catches for 106 yards today at Lucas Oil Stadium, while Renfrow is at six receptions for 52 yards.

Carr sits at 204 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 20-for-25 passing.

Raiders trail for the first time early in third quarter

Those Raiders’ fans who feel like all the bad luck has gone against them this season have another reference point after a Colts touchdown to start the second half.

Indianapolis leads 17-13 early in the third quarter behind one of the more fortunate touchdown passes imaginable by quarterback Carson Wentz. Pressure led by Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby nearly got to Wentz, who was flushed out of the pocket and heaved a 50/50 ball into the end zone.

The Raiders’ Tre’von Moehrig and Casey Hayward were there to defelct the pass, but two Colts were also in the vicinity and the deflection landed into the hands of T.Y. Hilton in the end zone.

It goes down as a 45-yard pass from Wentz to Hilton, and another play hard to swallow for the Raiders.

Colts come on strong before halftime

A reversal of fortune in the final two minutes of the first half has the Colts within striking range of the Raiders when the teams return from halftime at Lucas Oil Stadium. Las Vegas still leads at 13-10, but for most of the first half, it was up by more points.

The Raiders got to the 10-yard line at the two-minute warning, but a false start by Alex Leatherwood and a sack by Kwity Paye and DeForest Buckner on Derek Carr forced them to settle for a second Daniel Carlson field goal. The Colts then used the remaining 1:47 to march 60 yards and score their first touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor plunged in from the 1-yard line with 1 second remaining. Although the Raiders held Taylor admirably at the start of the game, the NFL’s leading rusher and MVP candidate has started to get on track.

He has 57 rushing yards on nine carries at halftime. Josh Jacobs has conversely cooled since his hot start as he deals with a rib injury.

Jacobs is still playing but his snaps and efficiency has diminished and he’s currently at nine carries for 40 yards.

Raiders score game's first 10 points

The longest punt return of Hunter Renfrow’s career, a 41-yarder, has helped put the Raiders up two scores on the Colts.

Las Vegas gained less than 10 yards after the return but it didn’t matter as Daniel Carlson booted through a 47-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 10-0. Las Vegas’ defense has also held up late in the first half, as they forced the punt after Derek Carr threw an interception on a deep pass intended for DeSean Jackson.

Indianapolis gained only one first down after Isaiah Rodgers’ takeaway.

Josh Jacobs keeps up hot streak, scores first for Raiders

Josh Jacobs led the Raiders to victory against the Broncos last week, and he’s already delivered them to the end zone today against the Colts.

Las Vegas went 75 yards on 12 plays in just more than seven minutes to go up 7-0 to start today’s game in Indianapolis. Jacobs scored on a two-yard run, his sixth touch of the drive that totaled 33 yards.

Hunter Renfrow was the other standout on the opening possession as he had three catches for 24 yards. Las Vegas hasn’t put together many drives as perfect as that one all season and it’s now in a great spot in the latest must-win game.

Hankins, Waller out for Raiders; Wentz to play for Colts

The COVID-19 scare on both sides turned out to be just that, as almost all the players who were added to the list midweek will play today at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The just-released gameday rosters and inactive players make that official, as the Raiders will have their full complement of linebackers and the Colts will have quarterback Carson Wentz and others. Raiders tight end Darren Waller is left as the biggest name in the COVID-19 protocol, but he wasn’t expected to play anyway as he’s missed more than a month with back and knee injuries.

Another disappointing absence for Las Vegas is defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who will miss his second straight game. In this case, Hankins’ absence is even bigger than Waller’s considering he was expected to return and his importance in the run game against the Colts' Jonathan Taylor.

The inactive lists gave the Colts an edge, as the betting line shot from -7 to -8.5 this morning with news of all their players being eligible.

Pregame

About a quarter of the two teams’ collective, usual 53-man game day rosters were on the COVID-19 list midweek, leaving great uncertainty about who will be on the field in one of Week 17’s most significant games. Both sides have expressed confidence that they’ll be close to full strength after the NFL adjusted its pandemic protocols, including shortening mandatory quarantine periods and lowering the negative-test requirement. But nothing will be certain until 90 minutes before kickoff at the game day roster-transaction deadline. Both teams still could be significantly weakened — quarterback Carson Wentz headlines the Colts’ COVID-19 cases while the Raiders’ entire linebacking corps hasn’t practiced all week — which is a shame with so much on the line. Indianapolis would clinch a playoff berth with a victory, while a Las Vegas win would set up the Raiders with a win-and-in scenario in next week’s season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Favorable matchup: Quarterback Derek Carr vs. Colts’ defense

Indianapolis’ secondary has solidified as the season has gone on but defending high-volume passing games has been an Achilles heel overall. The Colts’ only loss since October came in a Tom Brady-led 38-31 comeback victory by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is one of only two quarterbacks, along with the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, with more passing yards than ` on the year. Tampa Bay is one of only three teams with a higher pass-play percentage than Las Vegas. The Raiders were even higher before balancing out the past two weeks, but this is a spot where offensive coordinator Greg Olson need not forget what’s been the most effective part of his unit this season. It hasn’t been a smooth, consistent ascent but the Raiders’ best offensive games have come when Carr gets into rhythm mixing quick passes with aggressive vertical shots. The Colts’ biggest weakness in defending pass games, per Football Outsiders’ DVOA ratings, has been on short routes and against running backs, so the Raiders may be well-served by attacking the flats.

THEY SAID IT “He’s really playing chess in the minds of some of these defensive backs.” -Quarterback Derek Carr on receiver Hunter Renfrow’s big season and how he continues to get open despite opposing schemes starting to be more centered on him ••• “When he’s not talking, that means he’s rolling. Whenever he’s got that mean look on his face, you can feel it in the huddle.” -Renfrow on how running back Josh Jacobs sparks the team when he gets going ••• “The human side of it, yes, you always want to say, ‘I told you so.’” -Right tackle Brandon Parker on the much-criticized offensive line’s attitude after their best game of the season ••• “We started (intensive COVID-19 measures) last week to be honest with you because, coming out of the Cleveland game, we went snot-to-snot with those guys for three hours and they had an outbreak when we got there.” -Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia on how the Raiders handled the virus surge including virtual meetings, mandatory masks and social distancing

Problematic matchup: Running back Josh Jacobs vs. Colts’ defense

The Raiders won the second of four straight must-wins last week against the Broncos by committing to the run game in the second half and letting Josh Jacobs deliver them to a 17-13 victory. Jacobs ran a season-high 27 times for a season-high 129 yards but the Raiders must fight against trying to establish the same identity against the Colts. Indianapolis has fielded one of the NFL’s best rushing defenses all season, currently sitting third in the category by DVOA. Las Vegas’ offensive line had its best game against Denver but it’s been a liability most of the season . The Broncos were also vulnerable in the front seven; the Colts are not — especially not with perennial All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard having already come off the COVID-19 list. Indianapolis also has one of the league's best defensive linemen in DeForest Buckner to serve as the focal point at the line of scrimmage. In a 44-27 loss to the Colts a year ago, the Raiders managed only 79 yards on 22 carries.

Gamebreaker: Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow

The third-year slot receiver’s breakout season felt like one of the NFL’s best-kept secrets for much of the year, but word finally seems to be getting out after another big game last week that helped Renfrow join elite company. He became the third receiver in franchise history to reach the 90-reception mark, alongside Tim Brown and Jerry Rice. Renfrow now has 92 receptions for 949 yards and six touchdowns on the year, 16 catches away from topping the single-season franchise record that tight end Darren Waller took over from Brown last year. It would take two big games in a row for Renfrow to do it, but that’s not out of the question. He’s emerged as Carr’s unquestioned go-to target without Waller, who will almost surely miss his fifth straight game against the Colts. Waller was still healing from back and knee injuries early this week when he also wound up on the COVID-19 list.

Big Number: 2

That’s where Colts running back Jonathan Taylor currently sits in odds to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, tied with Brady at 7-to-1 at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. It’s the lowest price a running back has reached in sportsbooks’ MVP futures in several years — perhaps since Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012 — and speaks to the season the second-year back out of Wisconsin is putting together. He’s been virtually unstoppable with 297 carries for 1,626 yards and 17 touchdowns. Last week, Taylor played without four of five starting offensive linemen but still had 108 yards on the ground to lead the Colts to a 22-16 upset victory against Arizona on Christmas Day. One of the best games of his career came against the Raiders last year when he put up 165 total yards and two touchdowns at Allegiant Stadium. The MVP award has been reserved for quarterbacks in the modern NFL, with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the odds-on favorite to win his second straight, but Taylor could make things interesting with another big game against the Raiders.

Best Bet (7-8): Nyheim Hines over 16.5 receiving yards

There’s been no word on if Hines will sport a pair of New Year’s cleats in an encore of his Grinch-themed cleats that went viral a week ago, but the Colts’ second running back merits attention either way. He’s easy to forget about while teams focus on stopping Taylor, but the fourth-year back out of North Carolina State has been highly efficient in his own right this year — especially in the passing game. Hines often spells Taylor on third downs and passing situations, averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game. He’s caught only one pass in each of the Colts’ last two games, against the Cardinals and Patriots, but both those teams have been better than the Raiders at defending running backs through the air. Hines may slip out of the backfield with open field early in the game and eclipse this total on one reception.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.