Man arrested in central Las Vegas apartment shooting

A Las Vegas man is facing a murder charge in the New Year’s Day shooting of a woman in a central Las Vegas apartment, according to Metro Police.

Glenn Wright, 66, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, officials said.

Officers were called to a complex in the 3200 block of East Flamingo Road about 11:26 a.m. Saturday following reports of an argument between a man and a woman.

They found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright, who left the scene prior to police arriving, was located and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The identity of the victim will be later released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.