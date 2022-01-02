UNLV naming Erick Harper athletic director

UNLV’s next athletic director will be Erick Harper, the man who has been doing the job on an interim basis for the past four months.

A source confirmed to the Sun that Harper is set to be named the permanent AD this week.

Harper was installed as the interim athletic director shortly after Desiree Reed-Francois left UNLV for Missouri in August. In announcing Harper as the interim, university president Keith Whitfield said the school would conduct a national search that was expected to last “several months.”

Whitfield is now prepared to promote Harper permanently, and the 53-year-old is assuming leadership of the athletic department at a crucial time for the university. With conference realignment only widening the gap between the haves and the have-nots, it will be imperative for UNLV to avoid falling behind or being left out.

In the two flagship sports Harper inherits young coaches who are in the early stages of rebuilding processes. Marcus Arroyo is 2-16 in two years at the helm of the football program, while Kevin Kruger has the basketball team at 8-6 in his first season; both are first-time head coaches.

Harper played college football and earned his bachelor’s degree at Kansas State. He has since spent more than 30 years as an administrator in college athletics, including the last nine years at UNLV.

Harper came to UNLV in 2012 as a senior associate athletics director for development, a key fundraising position for several sports. Prior to that he was associate athletics director for football operations at Arizona from 2003-2011, and before that he spent 13 years at Kansas State in a variety of administrative roles.

Desiree Reed-Francois’ contract at UNLV paid her $425,000 per year; Harper made $115,900 last year as an associate AD.

