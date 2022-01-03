How to address antisemitism with our children

A misguided middle-schooler was taking a tour at the Holocaust Documentation & Education Center in Dania Beach, Fla., when he surprised the docent by proclaiming, “Hitler was a great man.”

By the tour’s end, the student learned of the millions that were murdered under the Nazi Germany dictator’s watch and completely changed his opinion of the diabolical ruler.

Put this horrific number in perspective: 1.5 million innocent children were among the millions of victims killed during the Holocaust.

Visit the center as I did recently — or any of the Holocaust awareness institutions across the nation, including the Sperling Kronberg Mack Holocaust Resource Center in Las Vegas — and I dare you not to feel numb, sadness and anger when looking into the dark, scared eyes of sweet, beautiful children presented in images and documentaries, or staring in at the authentic rail car that drove victims in a cramped, inhuman space to their ultimate doom.

The Holocaust was antisemitism at its worst, and many stupid, ignorant and misinformed people continue to deny that these atrocities took place then, and continue to deny that acts of hate against the Jewish faith exist today. And they continue to poison the minds of our young.

Antisemitism is a dangerous ideology that is often instilled in children via adult and peer influences, as well as through social media. The goal of institutions that focus on Holocaust awareness is to educate people of all ages and help them understand what discrimination and intolerance can lead to.

According to Rositta Kenigsberg, president of the Holocaust Documentation & Education Center, “the story of the Holocaust educates and empowers our students to not only learn about the lessons and legacy of the Holocaust but also to learn about the evils and danger of antisemitism, one of the definitive precursors of the Holocaust often called ‘the longest hatred.’ ”

“Our survivors have, since their liberation, dedicated the rest of their lives beseeching us to not let their past become our future. They implore us to teach the Holocaust, not repeat it,” she added.

Museums and other institutions are great venues for teaching about the dangers of antisemitism, but parents and other mentors must do their part as well.

Children should be raised to be mensches, to help and accept others, and to do the best they can to treat others fairly and with respect.

Let’s make sure our youngsters are prepared to face the ugliness of the world, knowing they can always come to us with their thoughts and questions.

Alan Goch is editor at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.