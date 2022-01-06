A year later: Nevadans in Congress recall threats they and the nation faced on Jan. 6, 2021

Julio Cortez / AP

Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee was in her office at the U.S. Capitol writing a speech she intended to give on the House floor defending Nevada’s election results. Expecting a long night, she had brought sweatpants and other comfortable clothes to change into later.

But what transpired later that day — one year ago, on Jan. 6, 2021 — left Lee and the American public anything but comfortable.

Insurrectionists motivated by baseless voter-fraud claims and attempting to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory over then-President Donald Trump tore down metal barricades outside the Capitol and stormed the Capitol where they were met by outnumbered Capitol Police officers in riot gear.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died from the violence unleashed after a rally by Trump, who was later impeached for inciting an insurrection.

When the mob forced its way onto restricted grounds, Lee thought about changing into her other clothes so rioters wouldn’t recognize her and head out the Capitol building for safety. But the building was on lockdown due to a bomb threat.

She also took down the Nevada flag hanging outside her office, thinking the Trump backers could target someone from a state they felt had disputed election results.

Police instructed to stay away from windows, so she and her staff “hunkered down” in her office. They could not tell anyone where they were, only that they were safe, and Lee’s children kept texting her to make sure she was OK.

“I was all about being calm for them,” Lee said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Today marks the anniversary of the grave day in United States history. The insurrection was the first against the building since the War of 1812. It resulted in the deaths of five people and the injuries of 140 police officers. Four responding police officers later died by suicide.

Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, who was also at risk in the U.S. Capital, watched from television as the riot went down. “That’s when it became pretty unreal,” Horsford said this week. “To witness that, those attacks, was just really frightening, something that will definitely stay with me forever.”

One year after the riots the wheels of justice are still in motion. According to the FBI, in the 12 months since Jan. 6, more than 700 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach, including more than 220 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. At least 50 people have been sentenced to prison. Other defendants have been charged with lower-level counts of illegal picketing and disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI has arrested four people with ties to Nevada in the rioting. Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca, Reno resident Chase Allen (formerly of Seekonk, Mass.), and Las Vegans Nathaniel DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin have been indicted but their cases have not yet been resolved.

Nevada’ senior U.S. senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, also remembers that day well. A Democrat, Cortez Masto had prepared remarks defending the election results in Arizona and Nevada — two states that Republicans were going to raise objections to — and was walking to the Senate floor when she walked past a communal bathroom entrance where Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Tina Smith, D-Minn., were standing.

They told her that a Capitol police officer had run in there. Cortez Masto walked in and saw him leaning over the sink, flushing his eyes with water. He said that he had been pepper-sprayed but that he wasn’t badly injured and was going to protect them, she said.

Then he ran out, upstairs and back outside. The three senators continued to the Senate floor.

That’s where Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma was interrupted by Capitol Police while speaking. Police temporarily stopped the counting of the 2020 Electoral College votes and ordered the lawmakers to remain in their seats.

They could hear the noise and commotion coming from outside, and then they heard noise coming from the main hall going into the Capitol Rotunda. Police escorted the senators, staff and media members into different buildings until they got to a safe room, Cortez Masto said. Televisions were brought in, and they all watched the events unfold.

“That’s when we all decided that this (certifying the election results) is bipartisan,” Cortez Masto said. “Every single senator there said we are going to finish our job.”

When they returned to continue their work, it was “almost like a war zone,” Cortez Masto said. Windows were broken, debris was on the floor and Trump flags were scattered about.

“We weren’t going to let these insurrectionists take away what we hold most dear, our democracy,” Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen said. “We stood there, we certified the vote, and it was an extremely powerful moment. I am so glad that we did that. We took our chamber back. We took a stand for democracy, and I am so glad that we did that. It was absolutely the right thing to do in that moment.”

She had been watching television in her conference room, getting ready to go to the Senate floor, when she saw people climbing the walls of the Capitol. She said she was lucky she saw the television footage, because if it hadn’t been she would have been in the elevator, coming up to the Senate floor the same time the breach occurred.

She and her staff stayed in her office, barricaded the doors and huddled with gas masks, trying to be quiet.

“We did not know where the rioters were, if they’d be coming down our hallway,” Rosen said. “We really had no idea. It was a very frightening time.”

Democratic Congressman Dina Titus said she was getting ready to go to the House floor when she got word to stay low, lock the doors and put furniture in front of the doors of her office.

“You have a number of emotions. There’s anger that the Capitol is being attacked,” Titus said. “There’s fear because you worry about the staff, the police officers, your colleagues, yourself, the press, all being under attack. Then there’s just really grave concern about what this means for our democracy.”

Horsford said it was emotional walking back to the chambers at 2 a.m. after the breach, looking at the portraits of the former speakers in the lobby. The glass of the main doors, which are original doors to the Capitol, were broken out, he recalled.

“It wasn’t just an attack on a building,” Horsford said. “It was an attack on our democracy, on our way of life, on our electoral system, on certifying safe and secure elections.”

Titus said she was glad that those who breached the Capitol were being held responsible. She likewise supports the House Jan. 6 committee investigating government officials, Trump and some of her own colleagues, who she believes “were responsible for inciting that riot.”

Nevada’s other representative in Congress, Republican Mark Amodei, was unavailable to comment.

There are still questions that need to be answered, Lee said, like why it took so long for the National Guard to come to the scene, why Capitol police were dispatched without riot gear, why barriers weren’t put up until the day after, and who made those decisions that affected the officers’ responses.

The bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol continues with its investigation, where among other details they are considering Trump’s liability in provoking the attack.

“I believe that the select committee has the authority and the ability to get to the bottom of this,” Lee said, “and I do believe that they will, but it takes time.”