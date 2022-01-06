Nevada Republican gubernatorial hopefuls set for first debate

Samuel Metz / AP

Some candidates for the Republican nomination for Nevada governor will debate at 7:10 p.m. tonight at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno in an event hosted by the Nevada Commonwealth and Sierra Republican Club.

It's believed to be the first debate among the Republican hopefuls looking to unseat incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak.

Candidates who reportedly participate include: Dean Heller, Joey Gilbert, Michele Fiore, John Lee, Guy Nohra, Fred Simon and Barak Zilberberg.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee aren’t participating, organizers said.

The debate will be moderated by Reno radio reporters Dan Mason and Eddie Floyd.

Questions, which will be selected from the debate committee, can be submitted here.

Stream the debate online.

The primary election is June 15. Early voting is May 28-June 10.