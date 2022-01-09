Las Vegas pedestrian trips in crosswalk; fatally hit by car

A 59-year-old Las Vegas man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk, according to authorities.

Metro Police said officers responded to the scene about 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police said witnesses told them that a car driven by a 39-year-old man was stopped at an intersection’s red light.

Witnesses said when the man was halfway through the crosswalk, the light turned green.

The pedestrian then started to jog and tripped, falling onto the ground into the path of the car.

Police said the man died at a hospital.

It will be up to the Clark County coroner’s office to release the man’s name, according to police who didn't identify the driver of the car involved.