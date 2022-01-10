Jan. 6 was a day of epiphanies

While we are all transfixed on remembering what happened Jan. 6, 2021, let us remember that traditionally, Jan. 6 is the Feast of the Epiphany. The story of the Magi or Wise Men is well known.

Epiphany to the populace: There are no wise men (or women) in Washington, D.C., on either side of the aisle. Stop voting to keep these self-serving numbskulls (surrounded by sycophants) in office. No matter what they say, they will keep doing the same things over and over again to serve their own selfish financial and power-hungry interests. Have we not had enough of posturing, speechifying and other “heartfelt” observances?

Epiphany to the politicians: For the sake of the country, realize that your best days are behind you. Retire, resign or get out of the way.

If either of these groups has an epiphany, maybe we’ll all be better off. Let us have Jan. 6 returned to its traditional meaning. Who wants to remember Jan. 6 always as Capitol Insurrection Day?