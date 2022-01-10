Mandate isn’t strong enough

A recent letter writer opined that Nevada’s mandatory face mask mandate is not effective against the spread of COVID-19 and therefore should be repealed.

I agree that the entirely symbolic face mask mandate should be repealed, though for different reasons.

When properly worn, the science is clear that face masks inhibit the spread of COVID. However, too often people wear masks below their chin (or nose), or do not bother to wear a face mask at all. When visiting the gym, I observe only about 30% of people wearing a face mask.

If people can so blatantly ignore the mandate, why have one? If no one enforces the mandate, how can it be worth the paper it is written on?

It is the lack of political will to enforce the face mask requirements that has doomed it to failure. Nevada could have instituted a policy to issue warnings to anyone not wearing a mask or wearing it incorrectly, and backed it up with fines to chronic offenders. Such a policy would have undoubtedly inhibited the spread of COVID and saved lives. Absent such a policy, it’s better to jettison the pretense of a mask mandate.