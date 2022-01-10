Police: Two officers wounded, person killed in exchange of gunfire

Two officers were wounded and a person was killed in a shooting today as authorities served a search warrant in connection with a November homicide, Metro Police said.

Both officers were expected to survive, police said. They were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition, police said.

The shooting happened about 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Nellis Boulevard, south of Vegas Valley Drive, police said.

SWAT officers were serving the warrant at an apartment when there was an exchange of gunfire, Metro Capt. Nick Farese said.

The deceased person was not identified, and no additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.