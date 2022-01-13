Pedestrian hit, killed by Henderson Police SUV

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Henderson Police SUV on Wednesday while crossing Boulder Highway, according to Metro Police.

The 40-year-old Las Vegas woman was struck about 7:30 p.m. outside of a marked crosswalk near the intersection with Tulip Falls Drive, Metro said. The officer, identified as Sgt. Francis Shipp, was driving the marked SUV while on duty, Metro said.

Henderson Police referred all questions to Metro, which said the incident was under investigation and that no additional information would be released.

Separately, Metro said it was notified Wednesday that a pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month died at University Medical Center.

Leeland Rayburn, 37, of Las Vegas was struck about 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sahara Avenue near Santa Rita Drive, police said.

Rayburn was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when he entered the Jeep’s path, police said.

The driver failed to remain at the scene, and the Jeep was last seen headed west on Sahara, police said.