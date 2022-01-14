Church teaching has morphed

Why have many people lost faith in churches?

Religious observance has declined steadily over recent decades. In my opinion, the reason for this is that people are tired of mediocrity.

Church leaders in a variety of denominations have reduced the lifestyle of the ancient Judeo-Christian founders to the level of a cliquish married people’s fraternity. They have streamlined once-complex theological doctrines down to the level of advertising jingles. Their salvation promises resemble tawdry everybody-gets-benefits election-year political promises. Scripture interpretation is divorced from historical context.

Some churchgoers like this environment. There, other people are required to at least make an effort to include them in their Sabbath day social circle. There, one does not find much pressure to improve lives like in the old days.

Churches teach forgiveness without repentance, love without accountability, and interpersonal service without public service. Surely, not much that Jesus would recognize as his own.