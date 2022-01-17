Clark County struggles to fill vacancies at public pools

Clark County is struggling to fill vacancies at public swimming pools around Las Vegas.

A shortage of lifeguards has meant shorter operating hours and delays in opening some pools, Las Vegas television station KTNV reports.

The pandemic also limited lifeguard classes for the past two years, said Taylor Carman, a recreation specialist with Clark County Parks and Recreation. She said interest in the jobs has dropped, and incentives haven't made much of a difference.

“It definitely has to do with pay rates and trying to stay competitive with all the different areas," Carman said. “Also, kids go back to school. We are trying to keep up with the different changes that COVID has brought with it.”

The county is recruiting for lifeguards, cashiers and water safety instructors throughout Las Vegas. Officials said filling those positions will become more vital as summer approaches.

The county also operates swimming pools in Indian Springs, Laughlin, Logandale and Overton.