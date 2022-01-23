Officials investigating shooting on UNLV campus

A person who was shot early this morning in a student housing development on the UNLV campus is being treated for non life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, officials said in a news release.

Metro Police and University Police Services are investigating the shooting at The Degree Housing Complex at the edge of campus. The victim and suspect — who is still at large — are not students of the university, officials said.

A campus alert was issued at 12:30 a.m., and lifted about 90 minutes later when officials determined there was no longer an on-campus threat.

No further details were immediately available. Metro and university police will continue to investigate.