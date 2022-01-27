Las Vegas police: Woman dies after fire set during argument

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly setting a mattress on fire during an argument in a Las Vegas mobile home, resulting in the death of a woman from burn injuries, police said Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say 37-year-old Tiffany Willis has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and first-degree arson.

It was unclear Thursday if Willis has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

Police said a group of people were arguing over infidelity Wednesday afternoon when Willis allegedly set a bed on fire, resulting in the full-body burns to a woman believed to be in her 30s or 40s.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the identification of the woman as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Two other people were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released.