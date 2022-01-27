Las Vegas Sun

January 31, 2022

Las Vegas tourism trends up in 2021, but still off pre-pandemic levels

Tourists are shown at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Las Vegas drew nearly 25% fewer visitors last year compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, according to local tourism officials.

Some 32.2 million people visited Las Vegas in 2021, down just over 24% from 2019 but up 69% from 2020, according to a report released today by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Largely because of a coronavirus-induced shutdown of casinos for over two months in 2020, only 19 million visited Las Vegas that year.

In December, a little over 3 million people visited Las Vegas, down 3.5% from December 2020 and down 13% from December 2019, the report said.

About 2.2 million people attended conventions and trade shows in Las Vegas last year, about a third as many as a typical year before the pandemic. 

Hotel occupancy was about 67% in 2021, up from 42% in 2020 but down from 89% in 2019, the report said.