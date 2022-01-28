Best Bets: Lionel Richie, Jon Lovitz, My Fair Lady and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group

Incredible music theater, familiar comedy and superstar sounds offer an almost overwhelming array of live entertainment this weekend in Las Vegas. Hit the Strip or take a trip downtown to capture it all.

BERT KREISCHER The Berty Boy Relapse Tour brings the comedian, podcaster and author known his hard-partying college days that inspired the film character Van Wilder back to Las Vegas. Kreischer plays the revitalized Theater at Virgin Hotels to kick off the weekend. January 28, virginhotelslv.com.

LIONEL RICHIE The hitmaking singer and songwriter was recently honored with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, an award previously received by Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon and another Wynn headliner, Smokey Robinson. That all-star concert event will be broadcast on PBS in May, but you can see and hear why Lionel Richie is a legend this weekend at Encore Theater. January 28-29, wynnlasvegas.com.

JON LOVITZ The “Saturday Night Live” favorite is wrapping up another run at the Tropicana’s legendary Laugh Factory comedy club, headlining there through February 2 with support this weekend from Comedy Store graduate Eleanor Kerrigan. January 28-30, troplv.com.

MY FAIR LADY The new Lincoln Center Theater production of “My Fair Lady” directed by Bartlett Sher continues at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center downtown through Sunday, including additional matinee performances Saturday and Sunday. January 28-30, thesmithcenter.com.

CALIBASH VEGAS The Latin music concert that has become an annual event in Las Vegas returns for the first time in two years on Saturday night. Don Omar, Maluma, Karol G, Farruko, El Alfa, El Chacal and more take to the stage at T-Mobile Arena. January 29, t-mobilearena.com.

ANGEL OF ARKANSAS This concert-style sneak peek at a brand new musical production from Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor tells the real-life story of activist Ruth Corker Burks in 1986 Arkansas and how she advocated for young men at the peak of the AIDS crisis. The version you’ll see at Notoriety on Sunday features a six-piece live band, a cast of Broadway and Vegas stars, a post-show meet-and-greet, and it also raises money for the Composers Showcase and its relief fund to assist the local entertainment community. January 30, notorietylive.com.