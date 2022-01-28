Give dolphins a better life

Ownership on the Strip is similar to the game of monopoly. What isn’t a game is the dolphins stuck in a pool filled with chemicals in the back of a resort.

It was recently announced that the Hard Rock Hotel, which recently bought the Mirage, is going to get rid of the volcano in front of the resort. I hope it will do the right thing for these animals and work with Marine Mammal Specialists to relocate them to a sea pen in the ocean. These animals suffer in silence every day.

These intelligent, highly social mammals have earned some freedom after all these years swimming in a small pool with nothing to do and no where to go. Attitudes are changing toward animals being used for entertainment. These venues often use the words “conservation” or “education” to whitewash the reality that they are there to make money.

Many people have for years been bothered by the fate of these dolphins. I am hopeful that the Hard Rock will earn all of our respect and support by making the right decision.

After the documentary “Blackfish” and the movie “Free Willy,” the world is aware of their plight.