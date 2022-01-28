Parties are now monolithic

I find the censuring of Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., by the executive board of her state Democratic Party to be disgusting.

It is the reason I believe this republic cannot endure. We now have a Congress (both parties) that no longer represents the views of the people who choose its members but instead represents the views of a political party, theirs.

While they preach the rhetoric of how they are willing to compromise, the truth is their idea of compromise is their way or no way.

Our Founders vision of a country led by statesmen does not seem possible any longer.