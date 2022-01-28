Political power is with the people

Real power lies in America where some politicians refuse to look or go. They seek it in political lobbyists’ groups, among super-rich people and anti-democratic causes that may help them in their election or re-election bid. Moreover, it appears that personal financial issues and alignment with any supporting groups are their main focus; apparently, it is unimportant to them whether or not the people behind the money support American democracy.

However, real power lies in doing right by all people, not just talking about it. This requires politicians to look toward the real needs of the general population and to go to the these people for meaningful and truthful discussions about their issues, focusing on removing obstacles that prevent anyone from participating in and contributing to the well-being of democracy.

Given America’s struggles with people in high places and positions of power, it is critical that we elect people who have demonstrated strong support for democracy, who clearly understand where real power lies — with meeting the truthful and real needs of the people, not special interest groups’ agendas.