New Raiders president to remain on Caesars Entertainment board

Following today’s announcement that Sandra Douglass Morgan has been named president of the Las Vegas Raiders, a top Caesars Entertainment official said Morgan would remain on the company’s board of directors.

In a statement, Gary Carano, executive chairman of the Caesars Entertainment board, congratulated Morgan on her new position.

Morgan, a former chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, is the NFL’s first Black female team president.

“Sandra Douglass Morgan is a talented and accomplished leader in both the private and public sectors,” Carano said. “We are excited for her to embark on this next phase of her career, taking the helm of the Las Vegas Raiders organization, and couldn’t be happier that she will remain a valued member of our board.”

Morgan, an attorney, previously worked as an executive for AT&T and as city attorney in North Las Vegas. She also worked for a time as an attorney for what is now MGM Resorts International.