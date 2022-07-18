Raiders president resigns from Caesars Entertainment board

New Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan has resigned from the Caesars Entertainment board of directors, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Morgan, former chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, was announced as the team’s president earlier this month.

The SEC filing Monday indicated that Morgan alerted Caesars officials of her departure from the board on Friday. She was appointed as an independent director in November.

Morgan’s departure “was not the result of any disagreement with (Caesars Entertainment) on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices,” the filing stated.

Caesars operates 10 resorts in Las Vegas, including Caesars Palace, the Flamingo and Paris Las Vegas.