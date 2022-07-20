Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Sun

Days after announcing the demolition of three shuttered casinos in the Las Vegas area, Station Casinos has purchased 126 acres of land south of the Strip that could be the future home of a new resort, a company representative said.

The property is southwest of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, not far from the South Point, a company spokesman said in an email.

The land, which is near 60 acres already owned by Station, was purchased for just over $172 million, the spokesman said.

In a statement, Station said it was “excited about the potential of this site as a local and regional destination casino resort.”

Without being more specific, the statement said company officials “look forward to sharing our plans in the future.”

The announcement comes after Station last week announced plans to tear down Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson and sell the land.

In addition to those casinos — shuttered since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 — Station Casinos owns Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station.

Station broke ground earlier this year on its Durango Casino and Resort near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive.