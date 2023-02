Gambler hits $1 million jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

A person playing Three Card Poker at the Venetian on Thursday hit a spade royal flush for a jackpot of over $1 million, the resort said.

The hand triggered a Millionaire Progressive jackpot. To be eligible for the jackpot, a player has to make a $5 side bet and be dealt a royal.

The winner wished to remain anonymous, the resort said.