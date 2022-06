Woman wins $690K jackpot at Sunset Station’s 25th anniversary bash

A woman from Hawaii helped celebrate Sunset Station’s silver anniversary this weekend with a slot machine jackpot win.

According to a social media post by Station Casinos, owner of the Henderson casino, the woman won nearly $690,000 on Saturday while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

The woman won the jackpot after making a $5 bet.

The casino resort opened June 10, 1997.