Arizona gambler hits $918,000 jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

A table games player at Harrah’s Las Vegas landed a progressive jackpot worth just over $918,000 early Sunday, according to a news release.

The gambler, a visitor from Arizona who chose to remain anonymous, hit a diamond royal flush while playing Texas Hold ‘Em at the Strip casino, the release said.

The winner told casino officials they planned to use the money to buy a home.