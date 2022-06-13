Civilians don’t need these guns

The Second Amendment gives citizens the right to bear arms, but this right is not unlimited. It exists within the boundaries of reasonableness.

So let’s approach this issue on that basis.

As of 2021, there were no federal laws banning semiautomatic weapons, military-style rifles, handguns or large-capacity magazines. There was a federal prohibition on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines between 1994 and 2004, but Congress allowed these restrictions to expire.

The .50 caliber rifle is a powerful gun. Widely used in the military, its rounds can “penetrate light armor, down helicopters, destroy commercial aircraft, and blast through railcars,” according to a report from the Violence Policy Center, a gun safety group.

When was the last time a private citizen needed to blast through a rail car, destroy commercial aircraft or penetrate armor?

Gun advocates argue that these weapons are for hunting, target practice and competitions.They say banning them won’t stop mass shootings, which are acts of a crazed gunman.

Research from Stanford University reviewed U.S. mass shootings over a 35-year period. It found that the decade during which the assault weapons ban was in effect was linked to a 25% decrease in mass shootings and a 40% decrease in mass shooting deaths. Additionally, it found that in the decade after the ban expired, mass shooting deaths increased by 347%.

We can reduce the carnage and save lives.

Ironically, at the annual NRA convention, guns were banned at the convention center because of the presence of former President Donald Trump.