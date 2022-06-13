GOP turning into its nemesis

My wife and I spent two years teaching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As you might expect, it was a challenge for my wife. She had to ride in the back of the car and wear an abaya.

In the mall, a group of women were not allowed to shop, unless accompanied by a man. In the family, the oldest male was the boss when the husband was away, even though he may only be a teenager. All of this was to “protect” the women from bad influences and to protect the family culture. The family was everything. The decider of what is best for the family was the state, which was guided by the government religion.

Right now, before the Supreme Court is a decision on what rights women have over their bodies. The leader of the Republican Party, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, has said he will work to pass a total ban on abortion if his party can get control of Congress and the presidency.

Oklahoma is passing legislation to ban abortions at fertilization, weeks before a woman could even know if she is pregnant. This is all to protect the family, correct? McConnell and the GOP think they have the moral compass to decide what is best for all women. I hear a lot about the slippery slope if we enact gun control; well, this is the slippery slope to theocracy — just like the Saudi Muslims the right wing likes to attack.