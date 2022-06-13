High schoolers who sought and accepted help are true heroes

Last August, I eagerly assumed the role of executive director for Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada (CIS). I’ve had the humbling opportunity to watch our organization achieve milestones, secure significant community support and, most importantly, help thousands of students stay in school.

Our students, volunteers, staff and partners do whatever it takes to help our kids succeed. And just two weeks ago, I had the privilege of throwing off my hat as 92% of our case-managed students graduated high school and received their diploma. I am overjoyed to have played a small part in their success.

This past year was our first full school year back to in-person learning since the pandemic closed school buildings in March 2020, forcing students to adapt to virtual learning. It was another year that proved the importance and value of a robust support system for our students who need guidance, reassurance, resources, services and friendship to realize their true potential. The examples are endless, but one student who comes to mind is Treasure Monroe, who recently graduated from Desert Pines High School.

Naturally exuding energy for life and learning, Treasure grew up lacking stability in her living and family situation, often moving from one home to another. This presented challenges in the classroom as early as the third grade, including behavioral issues and difficulty focusing. She lacked consistent and reliable access to the internet, resulting in hours spent attempting homework on a mobile device — often leaving her feeling defeated and discouraged. And in the summer before entering sixth grade, Treasure lost a close loved one, adding more stress to her already troubled life.

Thankfully, CIS was a consistent source of guidance throughout the years. With the collective guidance from Communities In Schools, CCSD and other community partners, Treasure not only stayed in school but found joy in playing basketball and served as vice president of the student council — activities that would have been impossible without the stability created by a network of support.

With help, Treasure controlled her emotions, enabling her to do what she’s always been so good at — strike up conversations with classmates, make new friends, and be a leader. Treasure even inspired her peers to visit the CIS Resource Room on campus for whatever they might need: a snack, hygiene products or detergent to wash clothes; help with homework; to talk with a trusted adult; or secure appointments with medical, dental and mental health professionals — whatever is needed to help kids stay focused and in school.

With this system of support created by CIS and its network of nonprofit partners, Treasure reached her academic goal and graduated high school. With diploma in hand, she plans to attend college to study marine biology and zoology and hopes to one day open her own animal conservation center. Treasure’s story is so remarkable, she was recently honored at Communities In Schools’ annual Power Within reception — a well-deserved recognition for someone like Treasure, who just needed help to realize her potential.

While CIS helps our students navigate the tough times, they are the real heroes who put in the work and time, often participating in extra tutoring outside of school hours to complete their necessary coursework. It’s our students who find the courage to receive the extra help they need to meet their true potential. It’s our students remaining steadfast in their path toward better grades, receiving their diplomas and, ultimately, living more productive lives. I am so proud of the 500-plus CIS-case-managed high school students statewide who graduated this year. We can’t wait to see what they do next.

The adage “it takes a village” is the very essence of CIS, given that our evidence-based approach involves a village of nonprofits, agencies and community supporters to provide our kids with whatever they need.

To our precious partners who continue to be “all in for kids,” we, and our kids, thank you. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating the success of our students and all of Southern Nevada’s graduating high school students.

Debbie Palacios Hayes is executive director of CIS of Southern Nevada.