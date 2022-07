Woman hits nearly $544,000 jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

A gambler in downtown Las Vegas hit a jackpot worth over $500,000 last week, according to a news release.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, won a progressive Pai Gow poker jackpot worth just under $544,000 while playing early Friday at the California.

She landed a seven-card straight flush in hearts at the Boyd Gaming-owned casino.