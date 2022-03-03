Take Russia to the Hague

The Hague is known as the home of international law and arbitration. Use it or lose it.

President Joe Biden, in concert with the Ukrainian government, must proceed to the Hague immediately for a world ruling on Vladimir Putin’s military actions against Ukraine.

If the Russian leader is unwilling, then the countries of the world have free reign and recourse to proceed against Putin, and Russia, for violation of international legal norms, including the use of all means necessary to inflict economic and military pain.

If nothing else this would send a clear message to Putin that Russia’s aggressive actions will not be tolerated by the rest of the world ever again.