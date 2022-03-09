CCSD: Desert Oasis HS on lockdown after gun found on campus, students safe

Desert Oasis High School in southwest Las Vegas was on lockdown this afternoon as police investigated reports of a student with a gun, officials said.

The student, a female, was detained and no injuries were reported, a school police spokesperson said.

Principal Jennifer Boeddeker sent a note to parents saying students are safe in their classroom and continuing with regular instruction.

"The school is on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution as CCSD Police investigate a report of a weapon on campus," she wrote in an email. "Students are safe in their classrooms and continuing with regular instruction with minimal disruptions. We will provide and update as soon as it is available."