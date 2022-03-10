10 years after Trayvon Martin’s murder, we’re better, though we must keep marching

George Zimmerman would be in prison today. Yes, he would. I believe it to my soul.

I believe it because we are different now. Only slightly to some, which is understandable. Yet we are different. Fundamentally.

We are different because they marched.

I believe the six women — just six! (five of them white, one Puerto Rican) — who, in the summer of 2013, found Zimmerman not guilty for killing Trayvon Martin, killing him 10 years ago now, would rule differently today.

Today, almost two years after George Floyd was murdered beneath the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin on a Minneapolis street. Two years, almost to the day, after Breonna Taylor was murdered while inside her apartment in Louisville, Ky. Two years, or just over, after Ahmaud Arbery was murdered for jogging while Black in Glynn County, Ga.

Today, those six women — or whoever sat in judgment of Zimmerman — would think differently, I believe. To my soul.

Because they marched for George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Because they organized. Because they demanded.

Trayvon Martin would be 27 years old now. Same age as my son. He was 5 feet, 11 inches tall — taller than my son. Now, though, they would be the same.

Just two boys. Two young men. Two young Black men still finding their way.

As all of us were doing at 27. As so many are doing, as they should have the right.

Trayvon was almost three decades younger than was George Floyd taking his last breath. Screaming for his mother, taking his last breath.

He was just under a decade younger than Breonna Taylor was as police sprayed bullets into her home looking for someone else.

Ahmaud Arbery was just 11 years old when Zimmerman gunned down Trayvon Martin. Gunned him down because he believed the kid, the teenager, was suspicious-looking. Because he believed the kid, who’d been out to by some Skittles, did not belong in the toney, townhouse community in Sanford, Fla.

Zimmerman anointed himself judge, jury and executioner 10 years ago.

Zimmerman would be in jail today. I believe that — even as I still rail against the prolific injustices that increasingly infect our defective, ineffective so-called criminal justice system.

As I still rail against Alabama lawmakers who skip-to-mah-lu legislation making it acceptable to carry a gun in our state without seeking a permit. (They call it constitutional carry; I call it constitutional starry-eyed ignorance.)

As I still rail about investing in prisons without a plan for elevating them beyond the garbage (OK, that’s not a legal term) the U.S. Department labeled them to be.

Even today, I believe Zimmerman would be in prison. Alongside Chauvin. Awaiting knucklehead brothers Travis and Gregory McDaniel, and their buddy William “Roddie” Bryan. Not awaiting literally because, yeah, different states and all.

But awaiting. Incarcerated awaiting. Behind tall concrete walls crowned with barbed wire awaiting because, yeah, we don’t put up with that anymore.

We don’t believe the color of a juror’s skin trumps the content of their discernment. Or their judgment on justice.

Last November, when an all-white jury found the three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery guilty, I wrote about my surprise, about my joy, about my belief that it was a seminal verdict. A verdict that changed us.

Some of my white “fans” threw spears, of course. They said duh, of course, those guys were guilty. Did you see the video? Did you watch any of the trial? Did you …?

Of course, I did. Not my point. An all-white jury — one the trio of defense attorneys in the Arbery murder must have thought had a verdict in their favor in the bag — in the past may have been a fast-lane acquittal.

As were so many cases when Black men and women were defendants. When they were victims of vigilantism. Of privilege.

It’s been now seven decades since they marched, since they laid down beneath law enforcement billy clubs.

Before we changed.

Michael David Dunn is still in prison. He’s in an Oregon prison — go figure — for murdering Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old, at a Gate Petroleum gas station in Jacksonville, Fla., three days fewer than nine months after Trayvon Martin was murdered. Over some silliness.

Dunn was in town from two-and-a-half-hours south in Brevard County. In town for his son’s wedding. In town at a gas station where Jordan Davis and three friends in a Dodge Durango also stopped for gas.

Dunn’s fiancé was in his car. He asked Jordan Davis to turn down the music in their car. They did, though not enough, apparently.

Dunn reached into his glove compartment and fired into that Dodge Durango 10 times, according to court records. Then sped away and casually had pizza with his fiancé.

Davis died. It took two trials for a jury to ignore his flimsy stand-your-ground defense and find Dunn guilty of first-degree murder. After which, a judge sentenced him to life without a scintilla of a chance of parole. Ever in his life.

That was six months after Zimmerman was set free. Already we had begun to change.

Because they marched, too. Marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. Through Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham. In so many places.

Marched for equitable rights. For right.

Zimmerman would be in prison today. Because we’ve changed.

Though not yet enough. Not enough to stop marching. To stop demanding.

