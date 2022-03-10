A tour of Dollar Loan Center: $84 million, 200,000-square-foot arena makes its debut

The Dollar Loan Center, an $84 million, 200,000-square-foot arena at Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways on the site of the old Henderson Pavilion near Green Valley Ranch resort, opened this week after nearly two years of construction.

The first event: the Big West Conference basketball tournaments running through Saturday.

The permanent residents: the Henderson Silver Knights minor league hockey team and indoor football’s Vegas Knight Hawks.

Henderson Mayor Debra March has long stressed the city’s investment in the facility was to give residents a first-class venue to enjoy an evening of entertainment. Now that it’s open, she has a message: “It’s a 6,000-seat arena and I don’t think there’s a bad seat in the house.”

Dollar Loan Center was built in a partnership between the city of Henderson and the Golden Knights — owners of the Silver Knights and Knight Hawks. Both parties envision memorable nights of entertainment for residents, including wins by the hockey or football teams, and residents visiting nearby shops and restaurants. They can accomplish all of this without commuting to the Strip.

After all, as one of the signs inside the Dollar Loan Center proclaims, “Home Means Henderson.”