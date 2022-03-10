After spate of fatal wrecks, Henderson Police plead for drivers to take it slow

Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres is pleading for motorists to slow down in the city after officers this week responded to a pair of fatal crashes — including one that killed a 13-year-old boy — in which he said speed was a contributing factor.

“The Henderson Police Department will not stand for such reckless driving in our community,” Andres said in a City Hall news conference Wednesday, adding that both wrecks remained under investigation. “There will be consequences, and therefore I am appealing to our community and those that are driving on our roadways to simply slow down (and) obey our traffic regulations.

“More importantly, have respect for those who share the roadway with you. It is simply, for us, an easy thing to do if we all drive with due caution for the other person.”

About 4:30 a.m. Monday, Henderson police and fire units were called to St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue regarding a collision in which a Jeep was “fully engulfed” in flames after it was rear-ended by a speeding driver while stopped at the intersection, Cpt. Kirk Moore said.

The driver of the Jeep, Tuimanino Alailefaleula, 44, Henderson, was able to escape the flaming vehicle. But after being transported to an area hosptial, he later died from his injuries.

Later Monday, shortly after 5:15 p.m., Henderson officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit in the 100 block of Paradise Hills Drive near Mannion Middle School. Investigators believe a 2006 Ford Mustang was speeding in the area and lost control, eventually hitting a curb and continuing on the sidewalk before striking the boy, Moore said.

The boy, later identified as Rex Patchett, 13, “heartbreakingly” died at the scene, Moore said. The driver, who was not identified, was not arrested but may face charges pending completion of the investigation.

“I’m extremely disheartened when I have to stand before you today regarding a 13-year-old who was walking along our sidewalks, in our community, and lost his life because of reckless driving,” Andres said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, five fatal crashes have occurred in Henderson since Jan. 1, said Sgt. Roger Matuszak, who works for the department’s fatal detail. Excessive speeds were factors in two of those crashes, while two others were categorized as auto versus pedestrian collisions and the other a DUI wreck, he said.

One of those include a woman, Sylvia Pennamon, 40, Las Vegas, who died after she was struck by a Henderson Police SUV in January while crossing Boulder Highway. Police Sgt. Francis Shipp was driving the marked vehicle while on duty, according to Metro Police, which investigated the crash.

Asked Wednesday if Shipp was still employed at the department, public information officer Katrina Farrell referred all inquiries to the city’s human resources department, which said a formal public records request would need to be made. Farrell also referred all inquiries about the investigation to Metro, which did not respond in time for this story’s publication.

Souheil George Medyati, 59, was killed about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 14 when he stepped into a vehicle’s path on Boulder Highway near Broadbent Avenue. In that case, a preliminary investigation suggested that neither speed nor impairment were believed to be a factor, HPD said.

Matuszak reported the city has conducted 8,556 traffic stops which have yielded 1,758 speeding citations since the start of 2022. He also touted partnerships with other local and state law enforcement bodies aimed at cracking down on erratic driving.

Still, Matuszak said, police alone can’t stop the speeding and the wrecks.

“To say that we’re going to step up and enforce more isn’t going to solve the problem,” Matuszak said. “The big problem here is the way people drive. If people can control the way they drive, it’s going to solve a lot more problems than our enforcement efforts will.”

As part of their preparation, drivers should leave with plenty of time to reach their destination, accommodate for any potential traffic delays and always keep an alternate route in mind in case an unforeseen holdup occurs, Andres said.

The chief also urged those walking to do their part as well.

“It’s very important that the responsibility on our roadways also reside with our (pedestrians),” Andres said. “We’re asking you, please use your crosswalks.

“Don’t cross into traffic, especially at low-lit areas because it makes it hard. Some of those (fatal) investigations have been at night, where there could be low visibility, but also we’ve had pedestrians step into the roadway.”