Bill of Rights got one thing wrong

The Bill of Rights states that all men are created equal. What’s happening in Ukraine proves that statement as false.

Let’s think about this: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Winston Churchill, Jonas Salk, Martin Luther King and Louis Pasteur were all men.

Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Hirohito, Bashar al-Assad, Ayatollah Khomeini and Vladimir Putin are also all men.

No, all men were not created equal.