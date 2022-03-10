Nation rebelling against Biden

Brian Greenspun will be surprised to know that I agree with him and President Joe Biden: We will be OK.

In the 2020 election, our country was victimized by a colossal bait-and-switch plan whereby the Democrat’s socialist wing got behind candidate Biden, planning all the time to take control of public policy.

I’m not questioning the election integrity. The truth is that, as the past year has proven, team Biden grossly misrepresented the direction they would take the country.

The 2020 election results were close. The half of the country that voted for Trump is appalled by the past year and would sooner cut off an appendage than vote for a Democrat.

Here’s why I expect things to be better. From San Francisco to Virginia, Democrat voters are seeing that Democrats’ socialist policies are killing our country.