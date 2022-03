Illinois man hits $1 million jackpot at Strip casino

A visitor from Illinois won a nearly $1.1 million jackpot while playing Pai Gow poker Tuesday at a Strip casino.

Dennis Albers of Morton, Ill., won the prize with a seven-card straight flush playing face-up Pai Gow poker at the Cromwell, the casino reported.

Albers, in Las Vegas for a meeting, said he planned to donate some of his winnings to charity and possibly buy a vacation home.