1 dead, 2 injured in northeast Las Vegas shooting

One person was fatally shot and two others were injured this morning by a gunman who opened fire following a property dispute in the northeast valley, according to Metro Police.

Police received a report of multiple people shot in the 1400 block of Christy Lane, south of Owens Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m., police said in a release. Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to the University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third man was transported by a citizen to North Vista Hospital where he died, police said. The victim was not identified.

Homicide detectives said the men drove to the property to confront Vladimir Pourett about a property dispute, police said. At some point during the exchange, Pourett produced a gun and opened fire, police said.

Pourett, 22, was later arrested and booked in the Clark County Detention Center on counts of open murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

The victim who died will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or by email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.