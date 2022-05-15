As Lombardo plays politics with abortion, I’m sharing my story

Like so many, abortion is personal to me and my family. Many years ago, I was a new immigrant to this country, living with both fear of the unknown and the hope of a new beginning.

Feeling desperate to create community in a new country, I entered into a new relationship. My new partner promised me safety, love, family and above all, emotional support. This promise quickly became a nightmare filled with domestic violence. Rather quickly, I found myself pregnant. Everything was uncertain at the time, but I was sure of one thing: I didn’t want to be pregnant and tied to someone who would more than likely perpetuate the cycle of violence.

I flipped through the yellow pages, found a compassionate, independent reproductive health care center, and made an appointment without hesitation. I worked as a nanny at the time and on my way to work on my appointment day, I stopped at the clinic and had an abortion.

I left the clinic with mixed emotions. I was thankful to be in a country where access to abortion is protected ­— my home country of Guatemala doesn’t protect abortion access. On the flip side, I left with fear. Fear of the repercussions from my violent partner. I recall going to work right after and I will always be thankful to my employer, who shared empathy for my situation and allowed me to rest instead of work.

It took me a while to leave the relationship. But throughout the next year before I left him, I stopped at that reproductive health care center every month and picked up my birth control pills. In fear of him finding out I was taking birth control, I would tape the pills under the toilet tank lid. Each day I would carefully remove the lid, take my pill and pray for the best. This time in my life was scary; I wanted to have a say in how I planned my family and I wanted to lead with love — something this partner deprived me of.

When I eventually broke free from that relationship, I never looked back or regretted having that abortion. I made a choice that was best for me.

I’ve never told my story, but today — with the support of my daughter, who works to ensure communities, particularly Latinos/Latinxs, have access to abortion — I felt the need to share.

It’s been over 30 years since a younger version of me had an abortion, but in 2022 a young person with similar shared identities and lived experiences might not be able to have the same options I had. Our communities across the country are facing coordinated and heartless attacks on abortion access.

Nevadans are hurting as we navigate an ongoing pandemic that has exacerbated deeply rooted problems like affordable housing and rising prices for everyday needs, yet anti-abortion politicians are making it their mission to restrict access to health care. Because yes, abortion is health care.

In June, the Supreme Court will determine the fate of Roe v. Wade, a landmark case in 1973 that affirms the constitutional right to abortion. And based on a recently leaked draft opinion, that right could very well be taken away from millions of people across the country next month. Roe v. Wade is the floor for abortion access for communities like mine; what’s to come in the upcoming months and how we respond is critical.

We need to protect access to abortion here — not only for Nevadans but for those in other states who have nowhere else to go. It’s why I’m voting to re-elect Gov. Steve Sisolak, because he has reaffirmed his commitment to people seeking access to abortion by expanding Family Planning Grants, decriminalizing abortion, and supporting Planned Parenthood and the Wild West Fund.

In the Republican primary for governor, meanwhile, Sheriff Joe Lombardo is politicizing abortion just to win an election and advance his career.

Lombardo has refused to give Nevadans an honest stance, first avoiding the issue for months and then taking both sides, going from anti-choice to pro-choice in under 60 seconds. Now he refuses to answer questions about whether he’ll limit or expand access to reproductive care.

Nothing is more dangerous than a politician who won’t tell us their position on such a personal issue. By pretending to be both for and against abortion, Lombardo has given us no reason to trust him and given us no clue as to how he’d actually govern. A vote for Lombardo is a vote for yet another calculating politician. And with Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance for so many across the nation, Nevada can’t afford to have Lombardo in our highest office, nor can we trust him to protect our right to choose.

We deserve better than someone who will politicize our rights, our health and our bodies just to get ahead. If you want a leader who actually cares about the issues, regardless of scoring political points, keep Lombardo out of the governor’s office.

Everyone knows someone and loves someone who’s had an abortion. I’m saddened to know that in order to humanize it, I have to share my story — one that took many years to share because it was so personal. But I know there are more Esperanzas out there who have myriad reasons to seek an abortion — none of which requires politicians policing their bodies.

Esperanza Juarez Cruz is a Las Vegas resident. She was born in Guatemala, became a U.S. citizen and has been an engaged voter ever since. A child psychologist and community organizer, she’s proud to be married to a Marine veteran and thankful to her daughter for giving her the tools to share her story today.