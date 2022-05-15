Raider fever has taken hold

Las Vegas and Henderson were suckered by the Davis family to build a stadium and practice facility while they reaped millions at the expense of local taxpayers.

Past criminal and present pending criminally charged players were irrelevant. The team accepts all players and coaches; money for the Davis family is all that matters.

Now, a hostile work environment charge is leveled against team owner Mark Davis. Do fans care? No. Does the city care? No.

Las Vegas now thinks it is a world-class city because it has a pro football team. Nothing civilized matters anymore in the city.