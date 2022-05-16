Canceling debt only helps some

The May 12 letter “Student debt anchors economy” states: “The letter writer and the rest of us would be much better off if more people could get out from under this suffocating debt.”

For the first 30 years of our marriage, we were conservative in our spending — we had to be. We had three children we wanted to go to college in addition to serving in the U.S. military, stationed at 12 worldwide locations.

Our frugality, savings plus encouraging our children to contribute by working and getting some scholarships, paid off. Our three children all graduated debt-free. And today, two of our grandchildren have graduated from college debt-free.

Please tell me how canceling student debt makes me “much better off.”