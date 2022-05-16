DeBoer fired as Golden Knights coach after less than three seasons

The Golden Knights have fired coach Pete DeBoer after less than three years on the job, the team announced this morning.

The decision comes after Vegas failed to make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The Golden Knights finished with 94 points, three behind the Dallas Stars for the second wild card position in the Western Conference.

"We had three very compressed seasons. I felt as the season wound down, you could feel the fatigue that had gained over time," general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. "The decision was based on next year. It was not made on last year. I'm not going to be critical of Pete or point out specifics as to why this decision was made."

DeBoer was hired on Jan. 15, 2020 to replace Gerard Gallant, the team's first coach in its history, three years into a run that included a Stanley Cup Final appearance in the Golden Knights' inaugural season and another playoff appearance the following season.

DeBoer joined the Golden Knights one month after he was fired from the San Jose Sharks. He guided Vegas to back-to-back conference final appearances, in 2020 when the season was paused due to the pandemic, and the following year in a 56-game, COVID-altered season.

That season, Vegas tied the Colorado Avalanche with the most points in the NHL, but lost to the Montreal Canadiens in six games in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

This season also presented its own unique circumstances for DeBoer. The Golden Knights had 508 man games lost due to injury. Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty and Alec Martinez each missed more than half of the season, and neither were consistently in the lineup until the final month of the season.

But, at an end-of-the-season news conference May 3, DeBoer gave no signs that his job was in jeopardy. He instead said the time off would be beneficial for the players to finally get healthy. They would come back stronger next season, he said.

“The potential of the group sits as a pit in your stomach because at the beginning of the year, we all recognized what could have been,” DeBoer said. “When you’re watching playoff hockey last night, you know with a healthy group, we should be right there.”

DeBoer finished 98-50-12 as the Golden Knights' coach.

The Golden Knights will now turn to their third coach entering their sixth season in the NHL. The expectation is Vegas will pursue Barry Trotz to be DeBoer's replacement. Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after four seasons with the club.

Trotz coached the Washington Capitals and led them to the five-game Stanley Cup victory against the Golden Knights in 2018.

McCrimmon did not commit to who specifically is on that list of candidates, but said it was important to find a fresh voice going into next season, where the Golden Knights expect to be back in the playoffs and get back to the Cup Final.

"We haven't had an offseason like this one, and I don't think that we've ever been in need of one as much as we are right now," McCrimmon said. "I'm expecting a sense of excitement. I'm expecting guys to be very anxious to get to training camp.

"I don't think we're out to solve a deficiency we felt we had. We're going to go through the process where we hire the best possible candidate we can hire and to bring him in to lead our team."

