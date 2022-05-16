North Las Vegas names new police chief

Assistant Chief Jacqueline Gravatt has been promoted to chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department, City Manager Ryann Juden announced today.

Gravatt has been serving as acting chief since January, when former Chief Pamela Ojeda retired after 26 years with the department.

Juden also announced the promotion of Capt. Michael Harris, a 20-year veteran of the department, to assistant chief.

“Chief Gravatt is a tremendous leader, and we very quickly recognized her potential and capacity to innovate within our police department,” Juden said in a statement.

“Chief Gravatt and Assistant Chief Harris have been key in developing and expanding community policing and citizen engagement initiatives that have helped bring North Las Vegas’ crime rate down 35 percent from a decade ago,” Juden said.

Gravatt joined the department in September 2001 and was the first Black woman in the department to serve as a patrol officer.

Prior to her appointment as chief, Gravatt served as assistant chief and had previously worked in and supervised multiple divisions, including patrol, detectives, internal affairs and operations.

She graduated from the FBI’s National Academy Session 272 in 2018.

“It is an honor to lead this Department that has been my home for the past 20 years,” Gravatt said in a statement. “Our officers and civilian team members do an amazing job, they go out every day with such heart and commitment to service, and you’ve seen the results.”

Harris joined the department in February 2002 as a patrol officer. He previously served as captain of the Operations Support Command, where he oversaw training, recruiting, crime analysis, community engagement and community-oriented policing.

In his two-decade career with the city, Harris has also been assigned to the patrol, SWAT, traffic, training and narcotics divisions.

Before joining the department, Harris served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Nevada Army National Guard.

“This is such an exciting time to be a part of the North Las Vegas Police Department,” Harris said in a statement. “As we grow to meet the needs of our growing community, new recruits are seeking out our Department to be able to serve in such a proactive and engaged environment, where constituents come first and we can be out in the community assisting and keeping people and property safe.”