Police investigating juvenile pedestrian death in northeast Las Vegas

A juvenile pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane in northeast Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened at about 3:16 p.m., officials said. The juvenile was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The residential neighborhood is located nearly Charleston and Hollywood boulevards. Officials haven’t released the age of the juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing.